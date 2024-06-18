Stocks

Hogs Mixed on Tuesday

June 18, 2024 — 02:15 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are down 7 cents to $1 in the front months on Tuesday, with other contracts up 7 to 60 cents. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 71 cents at $90.73 on June 14. Seasonal strength has been muted this spring. The USDA National Base Hog price reported at $89.90 on Tuesday morning.

USDA’s Pork Cutout Value was slightly higher in the Tuesday AM print, up just 4 cents to $98.98. The loin and picnic primals were quoted lower, with the belly leading things higher, up $2.52. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 459,000 head. That is down 4,000 head from a week ago but up 2,307 head from the same Monday a year ago. 

Jul 24 Hogs  are at $94.425, down $0.950,

Aug 24 Hogs  are at $91.450, down $0.425

Oct 24 Hogs  is at $78.150, down $0.075,

