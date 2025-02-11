News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Mixed to Start the Week

February 11, 2025 — 11:28 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed Monday with Feb up 45 cents and other nearbys steady to 55 cents lower.  The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Monday afternoon due to light volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $85.80. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.39 on February 6, up 34 cents from the previous day. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $2.62 higher in the Friday AM report at $99.62 per cwt. The only primal reported lower was the butt, down 2 cents. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 491,000 head. That was 6,000 head above last week and up 9,522 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs  closed at $87.700, up $0.450,

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $91.625, down $0.525

May 25 Hogs  closed at $95.700, down $0.325,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.