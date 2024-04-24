News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Mixed on the Midweek Session

April 24, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Lean hogs are mixed on Wednesday, with losses of 30 to 85 cents in the front months and a couple fall contracts 10 to 22 cents higher. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up 29 cents on Wednesday morning, at $91.30. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 14 cents on April 22 at $91.45. 

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back higher in the Wednesday AM report, up $1.41 at $98.30. The loin was the leader to the upside, with a $4.29 gain, as the belly and rib primals were reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 486,000 head, with the week to date total at 968,000 head. That is even with last week and a 32,947 head increase from the same week last year. 

May 24 Hogs  are at $97.750, down $0.825,

Jun 24 Hogs  are at $107.650, down $0.300

Jul 24 Hogs  is at $109.950, up $0.000,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.