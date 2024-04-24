Hogs Mixed on the Midweek Session

Lean hogs are mixed on Wednesday, with losses of 30 to 85 cents in the front months and a couple fall contracts 10 to 22 cents higher. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up 29 cents on Wednesday morning, at $91.30. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 14 cents on April 22 at $91.45.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back higher in the Wednesday AM report, up $1.41 at $98.30. The loin was the leader to the upside, with a $4.29 gain, as the belly and rib primals were reported lower. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 486,000 head, with the week to date total at 968,000 head. That is even with last week and a 32,947 head increase from the same week last year.

May 24 Hogs are at $97.750, down $0.825,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $107.650, down $0.300

Jul 24 Hogs is at $109.950, up $0.000,

