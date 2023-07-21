Hogs Mixed on Friday

Lean hog futures are up 55 cents in the nearby August contracts at midday, with the other contracts down 35 to 75 cents. USDA had the National Average Base Hog price $3.79 lower to $99.32. The ECB was withheld for confidentiality, but the WCB base price was $102.32. The CME Lean Hog Index was 30 cents stronger on 7/19 at $103.60.

Pork cutout futures are up 60 cents The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $3.29 stronger to $118.39. Bellies were quoted $19.58 higher to over $200 cwt. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.846m head for the week through Thursday. That trails last week by 1,000 but is up 31k head from the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs are at $101.175, up $0.550,

Oct 23 Hogs are at $84.200, down $0.525

Aug 23 Pork Cutout is at $109.050, up $0.600,

