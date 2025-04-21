Hogs Mixed on Monday

Lean hog futures are trading with 55 cent gains in the thinly traded May contract and 7 to 15 cent losses in other contracts. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $84.42 on Monday morning, up $2.91 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 25 cents from the previous day at $85.46 on April 17.

Friday’s Commitment of Traders data showed specs adding back 3,960 contracts to their net long position as of 4/15 to a net position of 40,222 contracts.

Monday morning’s pork cutout report from USDA was 19 cents higher, at $97.19. The loin, butt, and belly primals were reported lower, with the rib leading the charge higher, up $8.80. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 2.38 million head last week. That was down 104,000 head from last week and 100,603 head below the same week last year.

May 25 Hogs are at $90.950, up $0.550,

Jun 25 Hogs are at $97.875, down $0.150

Jul 25 Hogs is at $98.025, down $0.075,

