Hogs Mixed on Monday

Lean hog futures are trading with Feb up 45 cents at midday and other nearbys steady to 25 cents lower. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.39 on February 6, up 34 cents from the previous day.
Managed money added 3,393 contracts back to their net long position in lean hog futures and options as of 2/4, taking the position to 95,329 contracts.
USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $3.86 higher in the Friday AM report at $100.86 per cwt. All primals were higher in a range from 71 cents to $6.27. Federally inspected hog slaughter for last week was estimated at 2.536 million head. That was 33,000 head below last week on lower Saturday kill and down 87,899 head from the same week last year.
Feb 25 Hogs are at $87.700, up $0.450,
Apr 25 Hogs are at $91.900, down $0.250
May 25 Hogs is at $96.000, down $0.025,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Lean Hog Futures Prices Were Hit Hard by the U.S.-Mexico Trade Row. Will Hog Bulls Again Show Resilience?
- Cattle and Hogs in Q4 and 2024 - Where are they Heading in 2025?
- Where are Animal Protein Prices Heading as the Offseason for Demand Approaches?
- Where are Animal Proteins Prices Heading in Q3 and Beyond?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.