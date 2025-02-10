Hogs Mixed on Monday

Lean hog futures are trading with Feb up 45 cents at midday and other nearbys steady to 25 cents lower. The national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Monday morning due to light volume. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $85.39 on February 6, up 34 cents from the previous day.

Managed money added 3,393 contracts back to their net long position in lean hog futures and options as of 2/4, taking the position to 95,329 contracts.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was $3.86 higher in the Friday AM report at $100.86 per cwt. All primals were higher in a range from 71 cents to $6.27. Federally inspected hog slaughter for last week was estimated at 2.536 million head. That was 33,000 head below last week on lower Saturday kill and down 87,899 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Hogs are at $87.700, up $0.450,

Apr 25 Hogs are at $91.900, down $0.250

May 25 Hogs is at $96.000, down $0.025,

