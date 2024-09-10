Hogs Mixed on Monday

Lean hog futures closed with front months down 12 to 70 cents, with Feb up 2 cents. The national average base hog price was reported at $78.48 on Monday afternoon, up $1.69 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $86.24 on September 5, down 19 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was 38 cents lower in the Monday PM report at $95.72 per cwt. The ham, rib, and loin were the primals reported lower, with the rest of the primals reported higher. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 486,000 head. That is well above the previous non-holiday week and 20,481 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $78.800, down $0.700,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $71.100, down $0.125

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $74.925, up $0.025,

