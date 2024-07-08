Hogs Mixed on Monday

Lean hogs are trading on Monday with mixed action at midday as most contracts are down 5 to 60 cents and August up 65 cents. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $86.73 on Monday morning, down $2.75 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $89.20 on July 3, back down 25 cents from the previous day.

USDA reported the Friday AM Pork Cutout Value up $1.30 at $96.21. The butt and ham were the only primals reported lower, as the belly helped the upside action with a $6.70 gain. USDA estimated last weeks FI hog slaughter at 2.045 million head including Saturday. That is up 91,281 head above the same week last year.

Jul 24 Hogs are at $89.725, down $0.150,

Aug 24 Hogs are at $89.825, up $0.650

Oct 24 Hogs is at $73.450, down $0.025,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

