Hogs Mixed at Midday Trade

Lean hog futures are trading with June down 30 cents and other contracts 15 to 95 cents at midday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Monday morning with no volume, as the 5-day rolling average is at $97.79. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 71 cents on May 29, at $94.84.

The large managed money speculators in lean hog futures and options added 2,796 contracts to their net long position as of May 27th taking it to 94,540 contracts.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Monday morning was $107.21, back down just a penny. Federally inspected hog slaughter last week was estimated at 2.163 million head by the USDA. That is up 790 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $101.025, down $0.300,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $105.075, up $0.150

Aug 25 Hogs is at $105.950, up $0.925,

