Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with contracts within a quarter of unchanged. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was down $1.17 on Tuesday morning to $84.67. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 86 cents from the previous day at $86.86 on April 11.

Tuesday morning’s pork cutout value was back down 16 cents according to the USDA, at $92.78. The belly was down $6.58, with the rest of the rest of the primals reported higher. USDA’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 487,000 head for Monday. That is down 1,000 head from last Monday and 4,342 head below the same Monday last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

May 25 Hogs are at $88.175, up $0.225,

Jun 25 Hogs are at $95.250, up $0.125

Jul 25 Hogs is at $95.375, down $0.125,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.