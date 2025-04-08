Stocks

Hogs Mixed at Midday

April 08, 2025 — 10:43 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures are up 22 cents to 7 cents lower across the front months on Tuesday’s midday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.11 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 17 cents from the previous day at $88.19 on April 4.

The addition 50% tariffs on China are set to go into effect tomorrow April 9, taking the new total to 104% on all Chinese goods.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA’s Tuesday morning pork cutout value was back down $1.16, at $96.11 per cwt. The belly and rib were the only primals reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 488,000 head on Monday. That is up 24,000 head from last Monday and 21,618 head above the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Hogs  are at $87.825, up $0.025,

May 25 Hogs  are at $84.300, up $0.225

Jun 25 Hogs  is at $89.975, down $0.075,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.