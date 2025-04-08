Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are up 22 cents to 7 cents lower across the front months on Tuesday’s midday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $88.11 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 17 cents from the previous day at $88.19 on April 4.

The addition 50% tariffs on China are set to go into effect tomorrow April 9, taking the new total to 104% on all Chinese goods.

USDA’s Tuesday morning pork cutout value was back down $1.16, at $96.11 per cwt. The belly and rib were the only primals reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 488,000 head on Monday. That is up 24,000 head from last Monday and 21,618 head above the same Monday last year.

Apr 25 Hogs are at $87.825, up $0.025,

May 25 Hogs are at $84.300, up $0.225

Jun 25 Hogs is at $89.975, down $0.075,

