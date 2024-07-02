Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are up a tick to $1.22 in the front months, with deferred contracts down 32 to 50 cents. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $89.93 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index with its two-day lag was down another 30 cents at $89.17 on June 28.

USDA reported the Tuesday AM Pork Cutout Value back up 2 cents at $95.43. The loin, picnic, and ham primals were reported higher, with the other three lower. USDA estimated Monday’s FI hog slaughter at 477,000 head. That is up 14,000 head from a week ago and well above the same Monday last year.

Jul 24 Hogs are at $89.375, up $0.175,

Aug 24 Hogs are at $89.400, up $1.225

Oct 24 Hogs is at $74.125, up $0.025,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.