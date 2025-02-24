Hogs Mixed on the Friday Session

Lean hogs closed out the Friday session with losses in the nearbys of 50 to 85 cents and other contracts higher in some back months. Preliminary open interest showed longs exiting the market, down 6,592 contracts. April lost $4.925 on the week. The Friday afternoon national average base hog negotiated price from the USDA was reported at $90.08, a 64 cent increase from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index continues climbing, up 24 cents on February 19 at $91.22.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed a total of 11,522 contracts added to the spec fund net long in lean hog futures and options as of 2/18. That took the net position to 114,148 contracts, the largest since late December.

Friday afternoon’s FOB plant pork cutout value from USDA was back up $3.04 at $97.07 per cwt. All primals were reported higher, led by the belly, up $7.89. USDA’s Federally inspected hog slaughter for last week was estimated at 2.536 million head. That is 7,000 head above last week but down 40,946 head from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $87.675, down $0.850,

May 25 Hogs closed at $91.950, down $0.500

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $100.625, up $0.325,

