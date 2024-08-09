Hogs Mixed on Friday

Lean hog futures are trading with August down 22 cents on Friday and other contracts up 30 to 45 cents in the nearbys. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $83.70 in the Friday AM print, down $1.14 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $92.80 on August 7, down 30 cents from the previous day.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was up $1.05 in the Friday morning quote, at $99.28 per cwt. The loin was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated the Thursday FI hog slaughter at 463,000 head, with this weeks at total 1.837 million head. That is down 69,000 head from last week and just 25 head above the same week a year ago.

Aug 24 Hogs are at $89.800, down $0.225,

Oct 24 Hogs are at $73.950, up $0.325

Dec 24 Hogs is at $66.250, up $0.375,

