Hogs Mixed at Midday

Lean hogs are mixed on Monday, with contracts anywhere from 67 cents lower to 15 cents higher. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was not reported this morning due to light volume, with the 5-day rolling average at $90.45. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 55 cents on April 25 at $90.88.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report last Friday showed managed money spec funds in hogs were adding back to their net long position by 5,742 contracts as of 4/23. They held a net long of 92,387 contracts on that Tuesday.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value shot higher in the Monday morning report, up $7.09 to $104.72. The ham was up $7 this morning, with belly up $31.99, as the picnic and rib primals were reported lower. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.379 million head, down 112,000 from last week. Slaughter YTD is up 0.6%.

May 24 Hogs are at $94.150, down $0.125,

Jun 24 Hogs are at $102.550, up $0.075

Jul 24 Hogs is at $105.275, down $0.675,

