Hogs Marginally Mixed on Tuesday

Lean hog futures closed with contracts within 25 cents of unchanged on Tuesday. The national average base hog price was reported at $78.34 on Tuesday afternoon, down 14 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $85.74 on September 6, down 50 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was 92 cents lower in the Tuesday PM report at $94.80 per cwt. The rib, butt, and loin were the primals reported higher, with the ham leading the way lower, down $2.75. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 484,000 head. That is well above the previous non-holiday week and 23,014 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $78.550, down $0.250,

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $71.150, up $0.050

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $75.050, up $0.125,

