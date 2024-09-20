Hogs Marginally Mixed at Midday

Lean hog futures are trading with mixed action on Friday as contracts are within 15 cents of unchanged. The national average base hog price was reported at $78.45 on Friday morning, up $2.14 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was $84.38 on September 18, back up 16 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was back down 31 cents in the Friday AM report at $94.50 per cwt. The picnic and loin were the only primals reported higher, with the belly leading the way to the downside, $6.16 lower. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 479,000 head for Thursday, with the weekly total at 1.907 million head. That is down 29,000 head from the previous week and 41,990 head below the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $82.125, down $0.125,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $74.150, down $0.150

Feb 25 Hogs is at $77.450, up $0.125,

