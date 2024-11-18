Hogs Manage to Pull Out Slight Gains

News & Insights

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Lean Hogs futures closed the Monday session with marginally higher gains of 35 to 85 cents across the board. The national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $83.32 on Monday afternoon, down $1.35 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $89.27 on November 14, back down 51 cents from the previous day. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value back lower in the Monday PM report, down 4 cents at $97.07 per cwt. The loin and butt primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated the Monday FI hog slaughter at 489,000 head. That is 41,000 head above last Monday and up 2,596 head from the same Monday last year.

Dec 24 Hogs  closed at $80.025, up $0.525,

Feb 25 Hogs  closed at $83.275, up $0.375

Apr 25 Hogs  closed at $87.425, up $0.525,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

