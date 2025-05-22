Hogs Lower at Midday

Lean hog futures are slipping 37 to 65 cents at midday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $92.45 on Thursday morning, down $4.15 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up another 49 cents on May 20, at $92.34.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a total of 37,391 MT of pork sold in the week of 5/15. That was a 7-week high. Mexico was the top buyer of 14,400 MT, with 7,800 MT sold to China. Shipments were tallied at 28,547 MT, at the largest in 5 weeks. The largest destination was Mexico at 12,800 MT, with 4,400 MT sold to Japan.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Wednesday afternoon was reported at $100.61, back up 57 cents. The butt, rib, and ham primals were all reported lower, with the Bell up $6.39. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 485,000 head by the USDA, with this week’s total at 1.449 million head. That was up 16,000 head from the previous week and 12,760 head above the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs are at $98.875, down $0.650,

Jul 25 Hogs are at $101.950, down $0.575

Aug 25 Hogs is at $101.975, down $0.375,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.