Hogs Lower on Friday

Lean hogs are sliding lower on Friday, contracts down 30 to 52 cents. The national average base hog price was not reported on Friday morning, with the 5-day rolling average at $77.21. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.90 on October 2, up 45 cents from the day prior.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $94.03 per cwt in the Friday AM release, down 77 cents from the day prior. The loin and rib were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Thursday at 481,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.938 million head. That is up 5,000 head from the previous week and 1,889 head above the same week last year.

Oct 24 Hogs are at $83.875, down $0.300,

Dec 24 Hogs are at $75.875, down $0.525

Feb 25 Hogs is at $79.700, down $0.450,

