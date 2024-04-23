Hogs Looks to Tuesday Session

Lean hogs eked out some gains on Monday, with contracts steady to $1.20 higher across the board. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was up $1.82 in the Monday afternoon print, at $90.31. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 11 cents higher at $91.35 on April 18.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value saw some strength in the Monday PM report, up $1.61 at $101.70. The belly (+$6.06), picnic (+$3.35), and rib (+$4.10) primals led the way higher. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 487,000 head. That is 5,000 head above last week and a 19,836 head increase from the same Monday last year.

May 24 Hogs closed at $96.700, up $0.475,

Jun 24 Hogs closed at $105.500, up $0.675

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $107.675, up $1.200,

