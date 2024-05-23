Hogs Looking for Support

News & Insights

May 23, 2024

Lean hogs posted losses of 20 cents to $1.20 on Wednesday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog negotiated price was reported at $87.83 on Wednesday afternoon, down 37 cents from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 21 cents on May 20 at $92.01

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down another 62 cents in the Wednesday PM print at $100.07. Just the loin and belly were reported higher, with the rib down 8.26 to lead the downside movement. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 484,000 head, with the WTD total at 1.432 million head. That is up 11,000 head from the week prior and 14,068 head above the same week last year. 

Jun 24 Hogs  closed at $95.400, down $1.000,

Jul 24 Hogs  closed at $98.125, down $1.200

Aug 24 Hogs  closed at $97.550, down $1.025,

