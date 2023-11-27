Hogs Looking at Mixed Trade at Midday

Hogs are currently 45 cents to $1.32 lower on Monday, with December up 7 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was reported at an average price of $60.92 in the Monday AM report on light action, which was up $3.43 from the Friday afternoon price. The CME Lean Hog Index for 11/21 was down another 28 cents to $73.90.

December pork cutout futures are up 7 cents. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value up a sharp $5.46 in Monday morning’s report at $89.63. The rib was the only cut reported lower, with the belly up $17.76 and the picnic $11.40 higher. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 2.221 million head for last week. That was a 11,000 increase from the same holiday slowed week last year. On the year, total slaughter is at 114.635 million head, a 1.5% increase vs. a year ago.

Dec 23 Hogs are at $67.650, up $0.075,

Feb 24 Hogs are at $67.450, down $1.325

Dec 23 Pork Cutout is at $79.775, up $0.075,

