News & Insights

Stocks

Hogs Looking at Mixed Trade at Midday

November 27, 2023 — 01:05 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Hogs are currently 45 cents to $1.32 lower on Monday, with December up 7 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was reported at an average price of $60.92 in the Monday AM report on light action, which was up $3.43 from the Friday afternoon price. The CME Lean Hog Index for 11/21 was down another 28 cents to $73.90. 

December pork cutout futures are up 7 cents. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value up a sharp $5.46 in Monday morning’s report at $89.63. The rib was the only cut reported lower, with the belly up $17.76 and the picnic $11.40 higher. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 2.221 million head for last week. That was a 11,000 increase from the same holiday slowed week last year. On the year, total slaughter is at 114.635 million head, a 1.5% increase vs. a year ago.

Dec 23 Hogs  are at $67.650, up $0.075,

Feb 24 Hogs  are at $67.450, down $1.325

Dec 23 Pork Cutout  is at $79.775, up $0.075,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.