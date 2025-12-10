Stocks

Hogs Look to Wednesday Trade

December 10, 2025 — 01:04 pm EST

Lean hog futures closed Tuesday with mixed trade, as December was up 20 cents another other contracts down 45 to 55 cents. Open interest was down 2,056 contracts.  USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $71.43 on Tuesday afternoon, up $1.39 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 3 cents on December 5 at $81.84. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday PM report was back up 93 cents to $96.44 per cwt. The picnic, ham, and belly primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 493,000 head, taking the week to date total to 981,000 head. That was 10,000 head above last week and 9,285 head above the same week last year.

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $82.500, up $0.200,

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $81.875, down $0.525

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $86.525, down $0.450,

