Hogs Look to Wednesday after Mixed Tuesday

Lean hog futures closed mixed on Tuesday, with contracts up 97 cents to down 45 in the nearbys. USDA’s national base hog report from Tuesday afternoon saw trade averaging $106.10, up 2.27 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down a penny on September 5 at $105.91.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Tuesday afternoon was back down $2.22 at $114.16 per cwt. The butt was the only primal reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 489,000 head, taking the week’s total at 977,000 head. That is well above last week’s holiday and 6,674 head above the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $96.125, up $0.975,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $87.850, down $0.300

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $90.225, down $0.450,

