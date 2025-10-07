Hogs Look to Tuesday Trade Following Mixed Monday Action

Lean hog futures settled Monday with front months down a tick to 65 cents and other contracts higher. Preliminary open interest suggested some long liquidation in the front months, down 1,544 contracts in October and 314 in December. USDA’s national base hog price in the Monday afternoon report was up 67 cents from the day prior to $99.39. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 86 cents on October 2 at $102.84.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from the Monday PM report was down 95 cents at $107.35 per cwt. The loin, picnic, and belly primals were the reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 491,000 head for Monday That is 1,000 head above last week and 18,745 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $98.325, down $0.650,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $87.275, down $0.025

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $89.550, up $0.250,

