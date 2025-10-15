Stocks

Hogs Look to Tuesday as Pullback Continues

October 15, 2025 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures saw mostly lower action on Tuesday, down $1.50 to $1.70. October futures expired on Tuesday, up a nickel. Preliminary open interest was down 3,091 contracts, showing continued long liquidation. USDA’s national base hog price from Tuesday afternoon was reported at $93.05, up 76 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down another 86 cents on October 10 at $98.57. 

USDA’s FOB plant report from Tuesday afternoon showed the pork cutout back up 17 cents at $103.76 per cwt. The loin, butt, and ham were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 491,000 head, taking the week to date total at 976,000 head. That is up 5,000 head from last week and 17,887 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Oct 25 Hogs  are at $97.475, up $0.050,

Dec 25 Hogs  are at $83.150, down $1.700

Feb 26 Hogs  is at $85.450, down $1.525,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.