Hogs Look to Tuesday Following Mixed Monday Trade

June 03, 2025 — 02:38 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed mixed on Monday, with June down 47 cents. Other contracts were a nickel to $1 higher. Preliminary open interest was up 9,377 contracts on Monday, with June down 1,47 and July dropping 52. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was not reported on Monday morning with light volume, as the 5-day rolling average is at $98.04. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 71 cents on May 29, at $94.84. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Monday afternoon was $106.75, back down 47 cents. Federally inspected hog slaughter on Monday was estimated at 463,000 head by the USDA. That is down 18,540 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs  closed at $100.850, down $0.475,

Jul 25 Hogs  closed at $104.975, up $0.050

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $105.900, up $0.875,

