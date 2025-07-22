Hogs Look to Tuesday with Cutout Strength

Lean hog futures closed up 10 to 87 cents on Monday. Preliminary open interest was down 2,469 contracts on Monday. USDA’s national base hog price had a weighted average of $110.47 this afternoon, up $4.92 from the previous report. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 30 cents at $107.93 on July 17.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value for Monday afternoon was $1.73 higher at $119.52 per cwt. The rib was up $1.67, with the ham ($4.31) and Belly ($5.23) leading the charge. USDA estimated hog slaughter at 458,000 head for Monday. That was 9,000 head below last week but up 3,143 from the same week last year.

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $107.350, up $0.875,

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $90.975, up $0.350

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $82.900, up $0.100,

