Hogs Look to Tuesday After Monday Pressure

Lean hog futures fell $2.22 to $3.15 lower on Monday. Preliminary open interest showed some long liquidation, down 4,482 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was up $3.79 in the Monday afternoon report, with negotiated trade at $111.88. The CME Lean Hog Index was 13 cents higher at $112.02 on June 26.

USDA’s Monday afternoon FOB plant pork cutout value was down $2.09 at $115.37. The rib and ham led the charge lower, with the belly, loin, and picnic reported higher. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday as estimated at 483,000 head by USDA. That is up 24,000 head from last week and 5,404 head above the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $110.100, down $3.150,

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $107.500, down $2.775

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $92.400, down $2.225,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.