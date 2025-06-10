Hogs Look to Tuesday after Holding Higher on Monday

Lean hog futures posted 10 to 70 cent gains on Monday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $103.22 on Monday afternoon, up $2.67 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 80 cents on June 5, at $98.37.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from the Monday afternoon was back down $1.22 at $110.29. The ham primal was the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday was estimated at 480,000 head. That is up 17,000 from last week and 16,516 head larger than the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $102.775, up $0.150,

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $107.200, up $0.100

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $110.100, up $0.700,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.