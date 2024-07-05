Hogs Look to Trade Following Day Break

Lean hogs closed on either side of unchanged on Wednesday, with front months up 5 to 52 cents and other contracts 10 to 22 cents lower. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $90.97 on Wednesday afternoon, down 68 cents from the previous day. Futures are now below the cash, but not the CME Lean Hog Index at $89.31, back up 14 cents on July 1.

May US pork exports total 584.7 million lbs according to converted Census data. That was a drop of 5.4% from last year and 10.9% below April. Census data is more complete than the weekly export sales numbers.

USDA reported the Wednesday PM Pork Cutout Value down 63 cents at $93.63. The butt was weighing things down with losses of $8.53, as just the picnic, loin were reported higher. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI hog slaughter at 479,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.427 million head. That is up 17,000 head from a week ago and well above the same week last year as the holiday fell earlier in the week.

Jul 24 Hogs closed at $89.750, up $0.525,

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $89.825, up $0.050

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $74.175, down $0.100,

