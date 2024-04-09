Hogs Look to Tuesday After Monday Recovery

Lean hogs ended the Monday session with contracts 7 to 87 cents higher by the close after showing early weakness. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price dropped 38 cents on Monday afternoon to $86.32. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 43 cents higher at $86.31 on April 4.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value headed higher in the Monday PM print, with a $2.58 gain to $100.33. That is the first time the cutout has been over the $100 level since September. The belly was the leader up $11.40. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 472,000 head. That was a 114,000 head jump from last week and a 122,127 head increase from the same Monday last year.

Apr 24 Hogs closed at $89.750, up $0.425,

May 24 Hogs closed at $97.875, up $0.325

Apr 24 Pork Cutout closed at $99.950, up $0.000,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.