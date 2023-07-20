Hogs Look to Thursday Trade

Front month lean hog futures were up 25 cents to $1.65 on Wednesday, with other contracts within 27 cents of unch. USDA reported the National Average Base Hog price at $104.48 after a 23 increase. CME’s Lean Hog Index for 7/17 was $102.53, up another 97 cents.

Pork cutout futures were up $2.22. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 7 cents lower yesterday afternoon to $112.61. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 468,000 head for Wednesday for a weekly total of 1.377 million head. That compares to 1.382 million head from last week and 1.373 million during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $97.925, up $1.650,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $81.725, up $0.250

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $106.300, up $2.225,

