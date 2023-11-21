Hogs Look to Rebound from Weaker Monday Tade

Hogs closed out Monday with losses of 7 to 62 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was up $5.42 on the day to an average price of $67.22 in the afternoon report. The CME Lean Hog Index for 11/16 was down 57 cents to $75.09.

Pork cutout futures were down 17 cents. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was back down $2.07 in the Monday afternoon release to $86.09. The belly was the driver of that drop, down $10.14, with the butt (-$1.66) and picnic (-$8.17) primals also reported lower. The CME Fresh Bacon Index was down $3.40 on the week to $135.61 as of 11/17. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 486,000 for Monday, a 16,000 increase over last week, but down 2,000 head form the same Monday last year.

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $70.350, down $0.625,

Feb 24 Hogs closed at $75.050, down $0.400

Dec 23 Pork Cutout closed at $81.275, down $0.175,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.