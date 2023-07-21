Hogs Look to Extend Thursday Gains

Lean hog futures rallied triple digits on Thursday. August futures were $1.20 under their session high for the close, but still $2.70 higher on the day. The other nearbys settled with $0.97 to $3 gains. USDA had the National Average Base Hog price 19 cents weaker at $10.29 for Thursday afternoon. CME’s Lean Hog Index for 7/18 was up another 77 cents to $103.30.

Pork export bookings in the week that ended on July 13 totaled a calendar year low 19,178 MT. China was the lead buyer of 5,300 MT, with Mexico purchasing 5,000 MT. Pork export shipments were 25,300 MT, the 3rd slowest this year. Destinations included Mexico at 8,000 MT, with 4,400 MT to China and 4,300 MT headed for Japan.

Pork cutout futures were up by as much as $2.95. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Thursday afternoon was $2.49 stronger to $115.10. Butts and bellies led the way. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.846m head for the week through Thursday. That trails last week by 1,000 but is up 31k head from the same week last year.

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $100.625, up $2.700,

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $84.725, up $3.000

Aug 23 Pork Cutout closed at $108.200, up $2.025,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.