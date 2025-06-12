Hogs Look to Thursday Amid Cutout Strength

Lean hog futures closed out the Wednesday with 22 to 65 cent gains across most contracts. Preliminary open interest was up 5,066 contracts. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $107.33 on Wednesday afternoon, up $1.49 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 92 cents on June 9, at $99.97.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Wednesday’s PM report was up $2.20 at $113.08. The loin and rib primal were the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 480,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.440 million head. That is up 17,000 from last week and 25,960 head larger than the same week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $103.375, up $0.225,

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $108.850, up $0.650

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $110.200, up $0.400,

