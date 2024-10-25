Hogs Look to Round Out Week of Trade

Lean hog futures settled the Thursday session with contracts down a tick to $1.52. The national average base hog price was reported at $75.25 on Thursday afternoon, down $2.59 from the previous day. The CME Lean Hog Index was reported at $84.66 on October 22, up 32 cents from the day prior.

Pork export booking during the week that ended on October 17 were 22,223 MT, which was a 7-week low for 2024 bookings. Much of that was to Mexico at 17,000 MT, with China buying 8,800 MT and 4,700 MT to Australia. There was an additional 1,035 MT sold for 2025 shipment. Exports were tallied at 32,057 MT, which was back down from the week prior. Mexico was the lead destination of 11,900 MT, with 4,500 MT to China.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value was reported at $98.15 per cwt in the Thursday PM release, back down 7 cents from the day prior. The butt and belly were reported lower, with the latter down $3.55. USDA estimated the Thursday FI hog slaughter at 487,000 head, with this week’s total at 1.952 million head. That is up 20,000 head from the previous week and 14,142 head larger than the same week last year.

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $78.650, down $1.525,

Feb 25 Hogs closed at $82.800, down $0.600

Apr 25 Hogs closed at $86.250, down $0.275,

