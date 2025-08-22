Hogs Look to Round Out the Trading Week

Lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday, with front month October down a tick and other nearby contracts up 10 to 20 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $108.35 in the Thursday PM report, down $1.46 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 49 cents at $108.57 on August 19.

Thursday morning’s Export Sales report showed a total of 19,210 MT in pork sales during the week ending on August 14. Mexico purchased 5,300 MT, with 4,000 MT sold to South Korea. Shipments were back up to a 5-week high at 28,558 MT. The top destination was Mexico at 12,800 MT, with 3,900 MT headed to Japan.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Thursday morning was down 41 cents at $112.60 per cwt. The ham (-$1.55) and picnic (-$8.65) were reported lower with the rest higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter for the Thursday at 468,000 head, with the weekly tally at 1.906 million head. That was 7,000 head below last week and down 27,129 head from the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $89.925, down $0.025,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $83.100, up $0.125

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $86.050, up $0.175,

