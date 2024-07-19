Hogs Look to Round Out Stronger Week

Lean hogs were mixed on Thursday with contracts within 35 cents of unchanged at the close. The USDA National Base Hog price was reported at $85.39 on Thursday afternoon, up 31 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was $88.80 on July 16, up 18 cents from the previous day.

Pork export sales totaled 23,674 MT, during the week of July 11, a 4-week low. US shipments were back down from last week at 31,936 MT.

USDA reported the Thursday PM Pork Cutout Value 93 cents higher at $100.25. The picnic and loin primals were reported lower. USDA estimated Thursday’s FI hog slaughter at 475,000 head, which takes this week’s total to 1.909 million head. That was 19,000 head above last week and 48,895 head larger than the same week last year.

Aug 24 Hogs closed at $91.375, down $0.275,

Oct 24 Hogs closed at $74.025, up $0.350

Dec 24 Hogs closed at $65.700, down $0.175,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.