Hogs Look Rebound on Thursday

Hog futures are trading 92 cents to $1.70 higher in the front months on Thursday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Thursday morning was $1.46 weaker to $92.28. The CME Lean Hog Index for August 15 was 90 cents lower to $101.03.

The weekly Export Sales report showed an 8-week high of 28,737 MT of pork sold for 2023 shipment in the week ending on August 10. Export shipments were shown at a 6-week high of 28,638 MT.

Pork cutout futures are up 97 cents in the nearby October contract. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 68 cents higher on Thursday morning to $107.95. Just 2 of the primals were lower, with the butt down 14 cents and the belly losing $4.79 as the seasonal demand starts to slow. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI hog slaughter at 471,000 head, for a weekly total of 1.408 million head. That compares to 1.35 million last week and 1.405 million during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $79.775, up $1.600,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $72.325, up $1.150

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $90.950, up $0.975,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.