Hogs Look to New Week After Hitting New Life of Contract Highs

Lean hog futures closed out Friday with gains of 35 to 87 cents. July posted a new life of contract high at $113.02. USDA’s daily direct hog report showed the national base hog price at $110.46, down $2.66 from the day prior. The ECB numbers were not reported due to confidentiality restrictions. The CME Lean Hog Index was up $2.64 at $107.59.

Weekly Export Sales data showed a bounce back in pork sales during the week of June 12 to 28,196 MT. That was well above the week prior and 31.5% larger than the same week last year. Shipments during that week totaled 30,248 MT, down 10.4% from last week.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Friday afternoon was up $3.16 at $122.14. The rib and ham were the primals with the biggest jumps. BBQ ribs anyone? Federally inspected hog slaughter for the week including Saturday is expected to be 2.365 million head vs. 2.375 million last week and 2.412 million a year ago for the same week. YTD slaughter including the Saturday estimate is down 2% from 2024.

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $112.775, up $0.600,

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $112.450, up $0.450

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $96.025, up $0.875,

