Hogs Look to Monday Trade, with Specs Holding a Record Net Long

Lean Hog Futures settled the Friday session with contracts up 50 cents to down a dime in the front months. October was up another 85 cents last week. USDA’s national base hog report from Friday afternoon was reported at $103.61, down $1.99 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 16 cents on September 17 at $105.70.

Managed money increased their net long position in lean hog futures and options by 7,835 contracts in the week ending on September 16th. By Tuesday, they held a record net long position of 142,258 contracts.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Friday AM was up just 8 cents at $112.03 per cwt. The loin primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter last week at 2.593 million head. That was 85,000 head above last week and 75,977 head above the same week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $97.975, up $0.500,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $87.625, down $0.075

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $89.800, up $0.100,

