Hogs Look to Monday Trade After Friday Rally

Lean hog futures were rallying on, as contracts were up $1.30 to $2. June was up $3.02 last week. Preliminary open interest was up 7,891 contracts on Friday. USDA’s national average base hog negotiated price was reported at $95.40 on Friday afternoon, a $3.55 drop from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was up 61 cents on May 28, at $94.13.

Export Sales of pork totaled 30,490 MT in the week of May 22, back down from the week prior. Mexico was the top buyer of 14,100 MT, with 6,500 MT to South Korea. Shipments were tallied at a 6-week high 28,893 MT. Of that total, 13,700 MT was to Mexico, with 3,700 MT to South Korea.

The large managed money speculators in lean hog futures and options added 2,796 contracts to their net long position as of May 27th taking it to 94,540 contracts.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value from Friday afternoon was $107.22, back up $2.60. The ham primal was the only reported lower. Federally inspected hog slaughter for last week was estimated at 2.163 million head by the USDA. That is up 790 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Hogs closed at $101.325, up $1.300,

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $104.925, up $1.950

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $105.025, up $1.625,

