Hogs Look to Kick Off October Trade

Lean hog futures saw some month end pressure on Tuesday, with contracts $1.30 to $1.65 lower at the close. Preliminary open interest was own 1,574 contracts, suggesting some long liquidation. USDA’s national base hog price from the Tuesday afternoon was down 19 cents from the day prior at $102.25. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 5 cents on September 26 at $104.78.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Tuesday morning was $1.88 lower at $110.34 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter at 481,000 head for Tuesday, with the week to date total at 971,000. That is 6,000 head above last week but 4,225 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $99.850, down $1.300,

Dec 25 Hogs closed at $88.725, down $1.625

Feb 26 Hogs closed at $90.300, down $1.600,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.