Hogs Look to Friday Trade Following Thursday Bounce

September 05, 2025 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures saw a bounce back on the Thursday close, with contracts up 17 cents to $1.20. USDA’s national base hog report from Thursday PM showed negotiated prices at $104.43, down $1.24. The CME Lean Hog Index was steady on September 2 at $105.92. 

Pork exports converted from Census data to a carcass basis were tallied at 551.89 million lbs, the second largest all time for July.

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout report from Thursday afternoon was down $1.41 at $113.32 per cwt. The ham and butt primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated hog slaughter for Thursday at 489,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.461 million. That is 7,196 head above the same holiday week last year.

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $95.025, up $1.200,

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $87.300, up $0.175

Feb 26 Hogs  closed at $89.500, up $0.200,

