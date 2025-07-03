Hogs Look to Close Things Out Ahead of Holiday Break

Lean hog futures posted marginal gains of 40 to 95 cents on the Wednesday session. USDA’s national base hog price was back up 51 cents in the Wednesday afternoon report, with negotiated trade at $112.06. The CME Lean Hog Index was down 77 cents at $110.99 on June 30.

Today will be the last trade day of the week due to Independence Day on Friday. The government will also be closed.

USDA’s Wednesday morning FOB plant pork cutout value was down $1.55 at $110.75. The butt was down $10.09, with the belly $3.60 lower and rib down $6.77. Federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday as estimated at 482,000 head by USDA, taking the WTD total to 1.423 million head. That is up 9,000 head from last week and 7,701 head above the same week last year.

Jul 25 Hogs closed at $109.650, up $0.650,

Aug 25 Hogs closed at $107.900, up $0.950

Oct 25 Hogs closed at $93.000, up $0.425,

