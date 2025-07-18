Stocks

Hogs Look to Close Out Week on Friday

July 18, 2025 — 10:56 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed the Thursday session Thursday $1.40 to $1.90 higher. USDA’s national base hog price had a weighted average of $110.70 on Thursday afternoon, down $2.02 from Wednesday. The CME Lean Hog Index was up a penny at $107.20 on July 15. 

USDA’s FOB plant pork cutout value for Thursday morning was $1.58 higher at $116.32 per cwt. The rib was the only primal reported lower. Thursday’s USDA estimated hog slaughter was 473,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.870 million head. That was 21,000 head below last week and 38,059 head lower than the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA reported weekly pork export sales were 17,100 MT in the week ending July 10.  That was down about 30% from the previous week Mexico and Japan were the lead buyers.  Export shipments for the week totaled 26,500 MT with the largest quantities going to Mexico and China. 

Aug 25 Hogs  closed at $105.825, up $1.400,

Oct 25 Hogs  closed at $90.600, up $1.900

Dec 25 Hogs  closed at $82.325, up $1.875,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.