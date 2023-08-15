Hogs Left $23 Expiration Gap to Oct

As is not uncommon the august contract went of the board at a $23 premium to October. Last year at expiration Aug was near $22 and back in 2019 it was a near $30 gap – often traders adjust their long term charts to make for a smoother transition. Yesterday, the front month lean hog futures were $0.97 to $2.17 weaker. August contracts expired at $102.25 to be settled against the Index with the usual two day lag. The CME Lean Hog Index for 8/10 was $103.06, down by another 85 cents. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Monday increased 20 cents to $96.15.

Pork cutout futures finished the first trading day of the week with $0.40 to $1.45 losses. The National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday afternoon was $1 weaker to $109.08. The CME Fresh Bacon Index for 8/11 was $281.87, up by $1.54. USDA estimated the Monday hog slaughter at 461k head, compared to 411k last week and 444k during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $79.150, down $2.175,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $72.650, down $1.850,

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $90.675, down $0.400,

