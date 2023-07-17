Hogs Leaking on Monday

Hog futures are up 37 cents in the nearby expiring July contract, with other months down 25 to 60 cents. USDA reported a 48 cent gains in the National Average Base Hog price to $100.39. The CME Lean Hog Index on July 13 was another 74 cents higher to $101.03.

Pork cutout futures are up 90 cents. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 45 cents higher in the Monday AM update to $116. All primals except the rib and ham were reported higher, with the belly up $14.16. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Saturday as 2.34 million head. That was 85k head above the same week last year, as the 67.421 million YTD slaughter outpaces last year by 1.2%.

Jul 23 Hogs are at $102.350, up $0.375,

Aug 23 Hogs are at $95.575, down $0.625

Jul 23 Pork Cutout is at $111.650, up $0.900,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

